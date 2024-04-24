Amber Heard gives a rare peek into her birthday

Amber Heard made a surprising social media comeback after a two month long hiatus!
The 3 Days to Kill actress turned to her Instagram account on Monday to share a picture of herself in honour of her 38th birthday.
In the photo, Amber Heard looked drop dead fabulous wearing a gold turtleneck as she sips champagne in a room full of wine bottles.
"Champagne kind of birthday,” Heard captioned her post.
To note, the picture was Amber Heard’s first Instagram post since January, in which she thanked fans for their unwavering support following the release of her film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Heard’s deafening silence dates back to her legal woes with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
After weeks of back and forth visits to the court, the jury sided with Depp, who won the defamation trial against Amber Heard in 2022.
Heard, who has a 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, moved to Europe five months after her defamation trial ended.
To note, Amber Heard was first romantically linked to the Tesla founder Elon Musk after which Johnny Depp conquered her heart.