Queen Camilla takes wicked revenge from Meghan Markle

Queen Camilla’s podcast emerging successful is her “ultimate revenge” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As her show, The Queen’s Reading Room, is being rebooted for another live this summer, the Duchess of Sussex is left with no luck in this side of her career.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward has said that Meghan’s “feathers are ruffled” out of bitterness because, first, her history podcast called Archetypes was axed after 13 episodes, then Spotify erased their broadcast deal last year.
In fact, just recently, her upcoming podcast series with Lemonade Media was delayed to 2025 sighting guest availability issues, although it was set to release in 2024.
Meanwhile, “popular demand” has landed a slot to the Queen’s series for a star-studded event at Hampton Court Palace.
Ingrid told Fabulous, “Queen Camilla’s podcast has been a great success. She has proven many times over she can bring in any of the big names from the world of the arts she wants.”
“Given Meghan’s apparent disinterest in Queen Camilla, I doubt if she has a nice word to say about her or her podcast,” she added.
King Charles’ second wife was described as a “dangerous villain” by son Prince Harry in his book, Spare, which had released last year.
Explaining the “perfect revenge,” royal commentator Denise Palmer Davies said, “After all the hurtful things Prince Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them. I bet Meghan will be livid.”