Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to step out for first time after disgrace fallout

The former Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson were stripped down of their remaining Royal titles in October

  • By Fatima Hassan
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his former life partner, Sarah Ferguson, are set to make their first joint appearance after the removal of their Royal titles. 

On Sunday, December 7, GB News reported that the disgraced British Royal Family members will reportedly attend the christening ceremony of their daughter, Princess Beatrice’s second child, Athena.

The event will reportedly take place at St James’ Palace, where other Royal members are also expected to attend.

An insider close to the former Duke and Duchess of York revealed that many are concerned about the reunion of the former Royals with King Charles, Queen Camilla and others.

"It's going to be a royal occasion, but everyone is dreading the thought of seeing Andrew there. Beatrice has, of course, invited her father. But things are not warm between them," the tipster added.

The source additionally noted, "However, she's worried about him. He's going through a low ebb with his mental health, and she recognizes that he dotes on his grandchildren and it would be cruel to deprive him of the chance to attend the christening."

This update comes a few months after King Charles III removed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s remaining Royal titles after continuous scrutiny over the ex-Duke’s links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

On October 31, Buckingham Palace shared a statement on behalf of His Majesty, in which officials announced that Andrew could no longer use the title Prince with his name.  

