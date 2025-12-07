Prince Harry draws hilarious parallels between royal life & British TV series

Royal

The Duke of Sussex spoke at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon in Santa Monica on December 5

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Harry compared life with the royal family to Downton Abbey, humorously noting that the TV series had far less drama than his real-life experiences.

The Duke of Sussex spoke at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon in Santa Monica on December 5, joking that royal life resembled a famous British TV show.

“People sometimes ask if growing up with the royal family was a bit like [show creator] Julian's [Fellowes] Downton Abbey,' Harry said.

He went on to say, “Yeah, but only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners [and] marriages to Americans — and the other is a TV show."

Harry, mentioning it was his “first Christmas party in a while,” also reflected on the challenges of living in the U.S. as a British citizen.

“For me, being British isn’t about where you physically stand, but what you stand for,” he said at one point in his speech.

Sharing his thoughts on celebrating July 4 in the U.S, he noted,"It's a new world to me, celebrating independence from Britain, and more specifically, independence from my great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather.”

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States and currently reside in Montecito, California.

They relocated in June 2020 after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals.

