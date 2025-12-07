Buckingham Palace embraces festive spirit with Christmas-special treat

Royal

The British Royal Family welcomes the holiday season with a vibrant festive surprise

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
Buckingham Palace is spreading festive cheer with special treat to royal fans.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Sunday, December 7, the British Royal Family kicked off the holiday season with a heartwarming Christmas release, sparking joy among the admirers.

In the vibrant new post, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s residence embraces the festive spirit by releasing Their Majesties’ vibrant annual Christmas card.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!” read the caption.

The heartwarming card featured a special wish that read, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

Giving a nostalgic touch to the card, Charles and Camilla included a sweet photo taken in Rome during their State Visit to Italy this year.

“The King and Queen are pleased to share this year’s Christmas card, featuring a photograph taken in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky in Rome during Their Majesties’ State Visit to The Republic of Italy in April,” the caption added.

Fans’ reactions:

Buckingham Palace’s exciting treat left the royal fans delighted, who penned heartwarming Christmas wishes to King Charles and Queen Camilla and also gushed over their special card.

“Beautiful photo of Their Majesties,” swooned a first.

Another stated, ”What a great visit that was! Happy Christmas!!”

A third sweetly noted, “So proud that Their Majesties have decided to use the photo taken in Rome for this year’s Christmas Card. Happy Christmas and God Save The King!”

This comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender on their State Visit to the UK.

