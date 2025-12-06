Prince William publicly supports rugby star Kevin Sinfield with touching nod  

Royal

Prince William has celebrated a huge milestone in the life of his beloved rugby star, Kevin Sinfield. 

On Saturday, December 6, the Prince of Wales turned to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to the renowned sportsman. 

Sharing the video of Kevin, William released a video of his "incredible 7 in 7 challenge" as he ran through West Cumbria as part of a mammoth fundraising event. 

"Kevin, huge congratulations on nearing the finish of your incredible 7 in 7 challenge! Your commitment to Rob and everyone affected by MND is truly inspiring. Thank you for shining a light on the need for research and support, and for the hope and example you bring," the future King stated in the caption. 

He concluded his post with the last sweet message for Kevin that read, "Look after those knees! W"

This post comes shortly after he attended the annual Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey hosted by his life partner, Kate Middleton.

On Friday, December 5, the next heir to the British throne made a lavish appearance alongside his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.  

