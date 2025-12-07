Meghan Markle dad begs her for one last wish after losing his leg

Thomas Markle has made a desperate plea to his daughter, Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex's father appealed to his daughter to see him “one more time before I die” as he lay in his hospital bed following the amputation of his left leg below the knee.
On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that he also wished to see son-in-law Prince Harry and grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, “before it's too late.”
Notably, his emotional plea came after Meghan made contact with her estranged father, Thomas Markle following his emergency leg amputation.
Thomas Markle underwent the drastic, but life-saving surgery in a Philippines hospital on Wednesday.
The spokesperson of the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she "has reached out to her father" after he underwent "life-saving treatment" in which he is said to have had his leg amputated.
A spokesman went on to say, "I can confirm she has reached out to her father."
The reports revealed that Meghan contacted her estranged father on Friday evening, amid indications that she has made attempts to contact him previously.
The renewed push for reconciliation comes amid reports that Prince Harry has been encouraging Meghan Markle to reach out to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after his latest hospital stay.