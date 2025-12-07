Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla ring in holiday season with special 2025 Christmas card

The British Monarch and Queen Consort of Britain dropped a 2025 Christmas card

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles, Queen Camilla ring in holiday season with special 2025 Christmas card
King Charles, Queen Camilla ring in holiday season with special 2025 Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially kicked off the holiday season, unveiling their 2025 Christmas card.

On December 6, the British Monarch and Queen Consort of Britain shared a Christmas card featuring a portrait taken during their 20th wedding anniversary trip to Rome earlier this year.

The photo, taken by Chris Jackson, features the King and Queen at Villa Wolkonsky in Rome during their April visit to Italy.

Queen Camilla exuded glam in a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine — which she accessorized with a lily of the valley brooch — while King Charles wore a striped blue suit.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the royal couple wrote in the card alongside the photograph.

The 2025 Christmas card photo is one Charles and Camilla previously released for their 20th wedding anniversary, taken near the Aqua Claudia aqueduct during their April visit to Rome.

At that time they wrote a personal message, "As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!"

To note, other royals also started the holiday season this week.

On December 5, Kate Middleton hosted her annual “Together at Christmas” carol service with Prince William and their three children.

Zara and Mike Tindall, Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkelman with their daughters, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, were also in attendance.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry draws hilarious parallels between royal life & British TV series

Prince Harry draws hilarious parallels between royal life & British TV series
The Duke of Sussex spoke at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon in Santa Monica on December 5

Princess Victoria illuminates Palace with striking art for Nobel Week Lights opening

Princess Victoria illuminates Palace with striking art for Nobel Week Lights opening
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria advocates for peace in mesmerizing appearance at Nobel Week Lights opening event

Prince William reacts to hard-fought victory of his beloved team Aston Villa

Prince William reacts to hard-fought victory of his beloved team Aston Villa
The Prince of Wales drops sweet message for English football team on Instagram

Prince William publicly supports rugby star Kevin Sinfield with touching nod

Prince William publicly supports rugby star Kevin Sinfield with touching nod
The Prince of Wales drops sweet message to his beloved rugby player for his new milestone

Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales hosted the 2025 Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey this week

Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad

Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad
Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle lambast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in scathing tweet

Sarah Ferguson hit with explosive new scandal weeks before Christmas

Sarah Ferguson hit with explosive new scandal weeks before Christmas
The former Duchess of York gets embroiled in an embarrassing new controversy after a series of scandals

Prince William 'tormented' as Kate Middleton worry for Prince Harry deepens

Prince William 'tormented' as Kate Middleton worry for Prince Harry deepens
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton urges Prince William for Prince Harry reunion in US trip

Swedish Royals celebrate Princess Sofia’s 41st birthday with striking portrait

Swedish Royals celebrate Princess Sofia’s 41st birthday with striking portrait
The Duchess of Värmland, Princess Sofia, is the wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s only son, Prince Carl Philip

Queen Mary spreads holiday joy at annual reception without King Frederik

Queen Mary spreads holiday joy at annual reception without King Frederik
Queen Mary welcomed collaborators of the Mary Foundation to Amalienborg Palace

Royal Family breaks silence after Kate Middleton's new cancer recovery update

Royal Family breaks silence after Kate Middleton's new cancer recovery update
Buckingham Palace shares two major updates just hours after Kate’s health report

Kate Middleton receives public message from Eugenie after Carol Service snub

Kate Middleton receives public message from Eugenie after Carol Service snub
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie missed Kate Middleton’s 'Together at Christmas' carol service on December 5