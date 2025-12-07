King Charles, Queen Camilla ring in holiday season with special 2025 Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially kicked off the holiday season, unveiling their 2025 Christmas card.
On December 6, the British Monarch and Queen Consort of Britain shared a Christmas card featuring a portrait taken during their 20th wedding anniversary trip to Rome earlier this year.
The photo, taken by Chris Jackson, features the King and Queen at Villa Wolkonsky in Rome during their April visit to Italy.
Queen Camilla exuded glam in a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine — which she accessorized with a lily of the valley brooch — while King Charles wore a striped blue suit.
“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the royal couple wrote in the card alongside the photograph.
The 2025 Christmas card photo is one Charles and Camilla previously released for their 20th wedding anniversary, taken near the Aqua Claudia aqueduct during their April visit to Rome.
At that time they wrote a personal message, "As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!"
To note, other royals also started the holiday season this week.
On December 5, Kate Middleton hosted her annual “Together at Christmas” carol service with Prince William and their three children.
Zara and Mike Tindall, Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkelman with their daughters, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, were also in attendance.