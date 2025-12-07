Princess Victoria illuminates Palace with striking art for Nobel Week Lights opening

The Royal Palace of Stockholm has been lighten up for a special event with a breathtaking artwork.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, December 6, Nobel Prize Museum posted a joint update with the official account of the Swedish Royal Family, sharing about Crown Princess Victoria’s regal appearance to advocate for peace.
During her special duty, the future queen began the 2025 Nobel Week Lights by illuminating the Royal Palace with a striking light artwork 21.09 in the South Vault.
Nobel Week Lights is an annual light art festival in Stockholm organized by the Nobel Prize Museum and aims to celebrate creativity while lighting up the city during the darkest time of the year.
During the event, artists create large, colorful light installations across the city, inspired by Nobel Prize achievements in science, literature, and peace.
“Today, the Crown Princess inaugurated the light artwork 21.09 in the South Vault at the Royal Palace. The work reflects on the need for dialogue to create peace and is set to sound with quotes from a number of peace laureates,” read the caption.
Sharing about the artwork and the festival, the museum penned, “The artwork was created by Les Ateliers BK and is part of Nobel Week Lights – a free light festival in Stockholm city and Tensta from 6–14 December.”
At the dazzling event, Crown Princess Victoria stunned in a purple Prada wool coat with a complimentary purple knit scarf layered over a black top and paired with black trousers.