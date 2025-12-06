Prince William reacts to hard-fought victory of his beloved team Aston Villa 

Royal

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William has reacted to the hard-fought victory of his beloved football team, Aston Villa. 

The super enthusiastic British Royal Family member took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 6, to express his excitement over the new triumph of his most favorite playing team members.

"Surely Emi Buendia for man of the match @tntsportsfootball?! An incredible game! UTV! W!" the future monarch stated in the caption. 

This update comes shortly after King Charles' eldest son celebrated the huge milestone of the rugby star, Kevin Sinfield. 

Taking to his joint Instagram post with his life partner, Catherine, the next heir to the British throne posted a heartfelt video of the 45-year-old English rugby union coach alongside a sweet message. 

P.C.: Prince of Wales/Instagram 

"Kevin, huge congratulations on nearing the finish of your incredible 7 in 7 challenge! Your commitment to Rob and everyone affected by MND is truly inspiring. Thank you for shining a light on the need for research and support, and for the hope and example you bring. Look after those knees! W," William shared. 

For the unaware, Prince William became the patron of the Football Association (FA) in July last year, taking over the role from his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, after serving as its President for 18 years.  

