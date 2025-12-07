Meghan Markle reacts to father Thomas' painful medical procedure  

Meghan Markle has reached out to her estranged dad, Thomas Markle, after he publicly raised concerns about his "careless" daughter.
According to People, the Duchess of Sussex sent an email to her father on Friday, December 6, after learning that he had undergone the procedure recently.
Meghan’s spokespersons said she "reached out" the same day she learned about the health ordeal surrounding her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018, following his involvement in staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.
However, on Saturday, December 6, Thomas reported to The Mail on Sunday magazine that the alleged email "confused" him by the statement and claimed he had not heard from Meghan.
The outlet also reported that the email did not generate an error or bounce-back notification, and efforts to obtain updated contact information for Thomas are ongoing.
"If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here, we would have known. As far as we are aware, it didn't happen," a hospital source told.
This update comes shortly after Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, opened up about his broken bond, saying, "Of course I want to speak to her, but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances."
"I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband, too," he continued.
Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle have been estranged since 2018, due to his cooperation with the media and paparazzi.