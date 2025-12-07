Royal

Meghan Markle reacts to father Thomas' painful medical procedure

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged with her father since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Meghan Markle reacts to father Thomas painful medical procedure
Meghan Markle reacts to father Thomas' painful medical procedure  

Meghan Markle has reached out to her estranged dad, Thomas Markle, after he publicly raised concerns about his "careless" daughter.  

According to People, the Duchess of Sussex sent an email to her father on Friday, December 6, after learning that he had undergone the procedure recently.

Meghan’s spokespersons said she "reached out" the same day she learned about the health ordeal surrounding her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018, following his involvement in staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

However, on Saturday, December 6, Thomas reported to The Mail on Sunday magazine that the alleged email "confused" him by the statement and claimed he had not heard from Meghan.

The outlet also reported that the email did not generate an error or bounce-back notification, and efforts to obtain updated contact information for Thomas are ongoing.

"If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here, we would have known. As far as we are aware, it didn't happen," a hospital source told.

This update comes shortly after Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, opened up about his broken bond, saying, "Of course I want to speak to her, but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances."

"I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband, too," he continued.

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle have been estranged since 2018, due to his cooperation with the media and paparazzi. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles makes Royal change as Prince William, Harry eye reunion

King Charles makes Royal change as Prince William, Harry eye reunion
Prince William, Harry reportedly set for highly-awaited reunion next year

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to step out for first time after disgrace fallout

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to step out for first time after disgrace fallout
The former Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson were stripped down of their remaining Royal titles in October

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene extend warm wishes with 2025 Christmas card

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene extend warm wishes with 2025 Christmas card
The Palace of Monaco dropped the photo of 2025 Christmas card

Buckingham Palace embraces festive spirit with Christmas-special treat

Buckingham Palace embraces festive spirit with Christmas-special treat
The British Royal Family welcomes the holiday season with a vibrant festive surprise

Meghan Markle dad begs her for one last wish after losing his leg

Meghan Markle dad begs her for one last wish after losing his leg
The Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle appealed to his daughter after their recent reunion

Prince Harry’s controversial quip on Colbert show fuels calls to strip his titles

Prince Harry’s controversial quip on Colbert show fuels calls to strip his titles
Harry made an unexpected quip on sensitive topic during his recent surprise appearance on ‘The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert’

Prince Harry draws hilarious parallels between royal life & British TV series

Prince Harry draws hilarious parallels between royal life & British TV series
The Duke of Sussex spoke at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon in Santa Monica on December 5

Princess Victoria illuminates Palace with striking art for Nobel Week Lights opening

Princess Victoria illuminates Palace with striking art for Nobel Week Lights opening
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria advocates for peace in mesmerizing appearance at Nobel Week Lights opening event

King Charles, Queen Camilla ring in holiday season with special 2025 Christmas card

King Charles, Queen Camilla ring in holiday season with special 2025 Christmas card
The British Monarch and Queen Consort of Britain dropped a 2025 Christmas card

Prince William reacts to hard-fought victory of his beloved team Aston Villa

Prince William reacts to hard-fought victory of his beloved team Aston Villa
The Prince of Wales drops sweet message for English football team on Instagram

Prince William publicly supports rugby star Kevin Sinfield with touching nod

Prince William publicly supports rugby star Kevin Sinfield with touching nod
The Prince of Wales drops sweet message to his beloved rugby player for his new milestone

Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales hosted the 2025 Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey this week