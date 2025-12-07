Royal

King Charles III has reportedly made a crucial change as Prince William and Harry plan a reunion. 

Their Majesties attended a prestigious Royal ceremony where they appointed a female crown equerry to take charge of the Royal Mews. 

This decision marked the first time a woman would hold one of the most senior roles in the Royal household, which aims to oversee all the Royal transport.

King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly picked Colonel Erica Bridge, a 52-year-old Rome embassy member, who is currently serving as the defence attache.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2005, announced a new role for Erica after Colonel Toby Browne was set to retire from the Royal position after fulfilling her job for 15 years.

For the unversed, the Royal Equerry are responsible for providing carriage processions at ceremonial occasions and for the royal’s chauffeur-driven car.

The equerry also takes charge of the training and care of the Royal Mews horses and the staff.

This update comes after a report suggested that King Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been estranged since 2020, are set to reunite at a key event in 2026.

According to The Sun, the Royal siblings will reunite at the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America. 

Despite these speculations, neither Prince William nor Prince Harry confirmed their possible reunion.  

