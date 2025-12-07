Royal

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene extend warm wishes with 2025 Christmas card

The Palace of Monaco dropped the photo of 2025 Christmas card

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene have extended warm holiday wishes to the public, unveiling their 2025 Christmas card.

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the Palace of Monaco dropped the photo of 2025 Christmas card.

The photo was shared by the Prince's Palace of Monaco on the Instagram account.

The image features Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, and their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, posing in front of a lit fireplace and decorated Christmas trees.

Princess Charlene donned a long grey turtleneck gown sitting on a sofa while Gabriella wore a light pink, sparkly dress sitting beside her mom.

On the other hand, Prince Albert II served looks in dark blue suit and the hereditary Prince sported a dark blazer and white shirt standing next to his father.

Their furry pal is also in the photo as it is sitting on Princess Charlene lap.

The family captioned the photo, “The Princely Family is pleased to share their greeting card with you.”


The moment the Christmas card went live, royal fans packed the comments with affection and festive messages for the family.

One fan wrote, “Wishing you a Christmas, wrapped in love, light, health and happiness”

Another commented, “Wishing all Monegasques the warmest and happiest Christmas season.”

The Third noted, “What a beautiful photo of the Prince family! The little princes' chihuahua is even present.”

The royal family of Monaco recently participated in other holiday events in Monaco, including the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

