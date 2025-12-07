Prince Harry’s controversial quip on Colbert show fuels calls to strip his titles

Prince Harry is once again under scrutiny for his unexpected statement.
Recently, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, during which he talked about a series of topics, participated in fun activities and also mimicking.
However, in a particular segment, the estranged royal toured the studio and joked that he had become lost while searching for an audition for the "Gingerbread Christmas Prince saves Christmas in Nebraska".
Colbert asked why an actual prince would want to appear in such films, to which Harry hit back saying American are obsessed with both holiday movies and royalty, prompting the host to disagree with the statement.
"Really? I hear you elected a king," quipped Harry in an apparent reference to the "No Kings" protests aimed at the US President Donald Trump.
While his controversial statement sparked fury among fans, it also fueled anger in royal commentators, reported Express UK.
On his Royalist substack, The Daily Beast’s Tom Syke shared his stance on the Duke’s statement and urged King Charles to strip Harry of his royal titles.
“I think the Royal Family has no real choice. Harry believes he's free to speak his mind now that he's no longer a working royal,” he penned, adding, “I think if he were truly living as Harry Wales, a private citizen, that argument would hold water. But he isn’t Harry Wales. He’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.”
He continued, “And in the American imagination, he still carries the full aura of a prince — a representative of the monarchy.”
Demanding to remove Prince Harry’s royal titles, Syke wrote, “The titles must be removed, not as punishment but for clarity. Removing them draws a clear blue line between Prince Harry the royal and Harry the private citizen. It protects the monarchy from his volatility.”
Prince Harry has been estranged from the British Royal Family since 2020.