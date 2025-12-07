Royal

Prince Harry’s controversial quip on Colbert show fuels calls to strip his titles

Harry made an unexpected quip on sensitive topic during his recent surprise appearance on ‘The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince Harry’s controversial quip on Colbert show fuels calls to strip his titles
Prince Harry’s controversial quip on Colbert show fuels calls to strip his titles

Prince Harry is once again under scrutiny for his unexpected statement.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, during which he talked about a series of topics, participated in fun activities and also mimicking.

However, in a particular segment, the estranged royal toured the studio and joked that he had become lost while searching for an audition for the "Gingerbread Christmas Prince saves Christmas in Nebraska".

Colbert asked why an actual prince would want to appear in such films, to which Harry hit back saying American are obsessed with both holiday movies and royalty, prompting the host to disagree with the statement.

"Really? I hear you elected a king," quipped Harry in an apparent reference to the "No Kings" protests aimed at the US President Donald Trump.

While his controversial statement sparked fury among fans, it also fueled anger in royal commentators, reported Express UK.

On his Royalist substack, The Daily Beast’s Tom Syke shared his stance on the Duke’s statement and urged King Charles to strip Harry of his royal titles.

“I think the Royal Family has no real choice. Harry believes he's free to speak his mind now that he's no longer a working royal,” he penned, adding, “I think if he were truly living as Harry Wales, a private citizen, that argument would hold water. But he isn’t Harry Wales. He’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.”

He continued, “And in the American imagination, he still carries the full aura of a prince — a representative of the monarchy.”

Demanding to remove Prince Harry’s royal titles, Syke wrote, “The titles must be removed, not as punishment but for clarity. Removing them draws a clear blue line between Prince Harry the royal and Harry the private citizen. It protects the monarchy from his volatility.”

Prince Harry has been estranged from the British Royal Family since 2020.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry draws hilarious parallels between royal life & British TV series

Prince Harry draws hilarious parallels between royal life & British TV series
The Duke of Sussex spoke at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon in Santa Monica on December 5

Princess Victoria illuminates Palace with striking art for Nobel Week Lights opening

Princess Victoria illuminates Palace with striking art for Nobel Week Lights opening
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria advocates for peace in mesmerizing appearance at Nobel Week Lights opening event

King Charles, Queen Camilla ring in holiday season with special 2025 Christmas card

King Charles, Queen Camilla ring in holiday season with special 2025 Christmas card
The British Monarch and Queen Consort of Britain dropped a 2025 Christmas card

Prince William reacts to hard-fought victory of his beloved team Aston Villa

Prince William reacts to hard-fought victory of his beloved team Aston Villa
The Prince of Wales drops sweet message for English football team on Instagram

Prince William publicly supports rugby star Kevin Sinfield with touching nod

Prince William publicly supports rugby star Kevin Sinfield with touching nod
The Prince of Wales drops sweet message to his beloved rugby player for his new milestone

Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales hosted the 2025 Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey this week

Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad

Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad
Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle lambast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in scathing tweet

Sarah Ferguson hit with explosive new scandal weeks before Christmas

Sarah Ferguson hit with explosive new scandal weeks before Christmas
The former Duchess of York gets embroiled in an embarrassing new controversy after a series of scandals

Prince William 'tormented' as Kate Middleton worry for Prince Harry deepens

Prince William 'tormented' as Kate Middleton worry for Prince Harry deepens
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton urges Prince William for Prince Harry reunion in US trip

Swedish Royals celebrate Princess Sofia’s 41st birthday with striking portrait

Swedish Royals celebrate Princess Sofia’s 41st birthday with striking portrait
The Duchess of Värmland, Princess Sofia, is the wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s only son, Prince Carl Philip

Queen Mary spreads holiday joy at annual reception without King Frederik

Queen Mary spreads holiday joy at annual reception without King Frederik
Queen Mary welcomed collaborators of the Mary Foundation to Amalienborg Palace

Royal Family breaks silence after Kate Middleton's new cancer recovery update

Royal Family breaks silence after Kate Middleton's new cancer recovery update
Buckingham Palace shares two major updates just hours after Kate’s health report