UK faces alarming surge in asthma deaths, calls for urgent action

  • April 25, 2024
There has been surprising increase in the number of people dying from asthma in the UK.

According to Asthma and Lung UK, more than 12,000 people in the UK have died from asthma attacks since 2014.

It said the figures meant "shockingly little" had changed since a major report a decade ago which found two thirds of asthma deaths could have been avoided with better care.

While, Ministers in England and Wales said they were trying to improve services.

About 5.4 million people in the UK have asthma, a common lung condition which can cause breathing difficulties.

The charity said people with asthma were being "failed", with seven out of 10 not receiving basic care, partly because healthcare workers were over-stretched.

Asthma and Lung UK said 31% of asthmatics were "disengaged" with managing their condition, putting them at higher risk, according to its research.

It also said many asthmatics should be given more information to help them to manage their condition and recognise warning signs.

The charity further said that using a reliever inhaler, for example, three or more times a week could be a sign of untreated inflammation in the airways.

Head of policy for Asthma and Lung UK, Sarah MacFadyen said in an official statement, noting, "Asthma care is in crisis. People are not getting the care they need and deserve."

She further added, "We don't want to be saying the same thing in another 10 years. This is a problem we know how to fix."

