Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win

Liverpool equals Manchester United’s league titles record in style after winning the Premier League crown.
According to CNN, Liverpool on Sunday, April 27, 2025, created history as it won its second Premier League title after a dominant 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in front of the home crowd at Anfield.
Tottenham's Dominic Solanke scored early to build the pressure but Liverpool's Luis Díaz quickly equal the score in the 16th minute. Later the goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Destiny Udogie helped the team in securing the top position on the points table and to clinced the title in front of home fans.
Liverpool matches Manchester United's record
After thrashing the Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool has matched the Manchester United record of the most, 20, league titles has has become England’s joint-most successful club in domestic league competition alonside Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, it was Red’s second Premier League title after winning the 2019-2020 title.
Arne Slot became the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League
Arne Slot, in his first year as the head coach of Liverpool, became the first Dutchman to win the Premier League.
After the historic win he expressed, “When the season started, everybody would have been happy if we were in the top four, if we managed to get champions league next season again.”
“But I don’t think that was fair to our players because they are much better than that, and that’s what they showed this season,” he added.
Salah believes the recent win is better than in 2020
Mohamed Salahwho recently signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool to extend his eight-year stay in the club, was the top scorer of the league with 28 goals. He believes that the recent win is different from the one five years ago.
He said, “Incredible. To win the Premier League here with the fans is something special, you saw that today, and you saw that every game. You have a different group now,a different manager, so you showed that you’re able to do it again, that’s something special.”
Notably, Liverpool had already won 18 leagues before the Premier League started in 1992. The Merseyside won the first Premier League title in 2020, but the fans could not celebrate it due to the Covid -10 lockdown.
So, the fans as well as players were excited to celebrate the first league title together after 35 years.