Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured

  • April 28, 2025
An overnight shooting at a small, historically black North Carolina university has claimed a life of one person.

As reported by CNN, on Sunday, April 27, the shooting at Elizabeth City State University, killed one person and left six others injured.

The incident took place at the centre of campus after "Viking Fest," a week of school engagement activities.

Victims of Elizabeth City State University shooting

A 24-year-old man, who was not enrolled in the Elizabeth City State University was killed in the tragic incident.

Along with that, out of the six injured people, four had gunshot wounds.

Three of them were students at the university, and none of the victims' injuries were life-threatening.

Following the incident, the campus was put on a lock-down and students were ordered to take shelter, which was later lifted.

Elizabeth City State University statement after the shooting 

Elizabeth City State University expressed their anguish noting, "The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act."

The message further added, "Out thoughts and prayers are with the victim, their families, and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy."

Additionally, the university did not unveil if any suspects have been identified, while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is inquiring the incident, alongside local authorities.

The incident took place almost a week after the Florida State University shooting, where two people were killed and six others were injured.

