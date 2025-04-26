How running impacts your body? Experts weigh in amid London Marathon buzz

Incredible events such as the London Marathon were surrounded by thousands of spectators and 50,000 runners lining the street and inspiring many to lace up their shoes.
Running is typically considered the best choice for those trying to get fit or lose weight, particularly in midlife.
However, experts suggested that it may not be the best idea for everyone, especially individuals above 40 or obese.
What is the impact of running on your health?
Personal trainers Matt Roberts and Max Lowery warned that running exerts excessive pressure on your body, particularly in joints, tendons, and ligaments.
For overweight individuals, running is like wearing a weighted jacket, increasing injury risk.
Excessive running above the age of 40 causes aches such as knees plantar fasciitis, and more.
While running includes a variety of health benefits such as helping maintain cardiovascular fitness and mood-altering effects, it’s still not considered ideal as a starting point.
Instead, healthcare experts advised focusing on strength and flexibility.
Strength training is linked with enhanced longevity, reduced obesity risk, and enhanced mental health, yoga, and everyday exercises such as gardening, lifting, and more assist in establishing a solid foundation.
However, running can still become part of a balanced routine if introduced gradually.
Apps such as Couch to 5K can assist beginners ease into it safely. People who don’t like running shouldn’t feel guilty, as several other forms of movement are equally effective for midlife health and fitness.