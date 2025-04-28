Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death

Prince Andrew has no hopes left for a royal comeback!
Just a few days after his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre committed suicide, doubts have emerged over whether the Duke of York will ever be allowed to return to royal duties, despite his desires to do so.
Shutting down the doubts, an insider who spoke to GB News, stated that after the father of two chose to remain silent on Virginia’s suicide, “the door to a return is firmly closed.”
Virginia was one of the most prominent accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, the late American paedophile financier.
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after Virginia Giuffre’s death:
After her death on Saturday, the Duke missed his regular Saturday morning horse-ride in Windsor. However, on Sunday, April 27, he was spotted with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson inside a vehicle at Royal Lodge.
As per Radar Online, the disgraced Prince’s appearance came after the British Royal Family reportedly held an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace to discuss about Virginia’s suicide.
It was also shared that the meeting was attended by King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate, top advisers, lawyers, and PR chiefs.
Virginia Giuffre’s suicide:
On Saturday, April 26, Virginia Giuffre’s family issued a statement to PEOPLE, sharing, “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”
After enduring pain for years, she ended up taking her life at the age of 41.