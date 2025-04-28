Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death

The Duke of York’s hopes for a royal comeback have shattered after his accuser Virginia’s suicide

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 28, 2025
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death

Prince Andrew has no hopes left for a royal comeback!

Just a few days after his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre committed suicide, doubts have emerged over whether the Duke of York will ever be allowed to return to royal duties, despite his desires to do so.

Shutting down the doubts, an insider who spoke to GB News, stated that after the father of two chose to remain silent on Virginia’s suicide, “the door to a return is firmly closed.”

Virginia was one of the most prominent accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, the late American paedophile financier.

Prince Andrew makes first appearance after Virginia Giuffre’s death:

After her death on Saturday, the Duke missed his regular Saturday morning horse-ride in Windsor. However, on Sunday, April 27, he was spotted with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson inside a vehicle at Royal Lodge.

As per Radar Online, the disgraced Prince’s appearance came after the British Royal Family reportedly held an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace to discuss about Virginia’s suicide.

It was also shared that the meeting was attended by King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate, top advisers, lawyers, and PR chiefs.

Virginia Giuffre’s suicide:

On Saturday, April 26, Virginia Giuffre’s family issued a statement to PEOPLE, sharing, “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

After enduring pain for years, she ended up taking her life at the age of 41.

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win

Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death

Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured

Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured
Archie, Lilibet's fiery locks shine in Meghan Markle’s new family photos
Archie, Lilibet's fiery locks shine in Meghan Markle’s new family photos
Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials
Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser
Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration
Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes
King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death
Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral