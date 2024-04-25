Taylor Swift no longer hides ‘drinking problem’ due to Travis Kelce’s ‘rash’ lifestyle

Taylor Swift is quite famous for writing songs based on her love-life, but it’s after The Tortured Poets Department’s release last week that her relationship with alcohol has fully come out in the open.
In a track called Fortnight on the album, she confessed, “I was supposed to be sent away, but they forgot to get me. I was a functioning alcoholic ‘til nobody noticed my new aesthetic.”
So, now, followers have moved on from the men in her life to the drink in her hand.
Lately, Taylor Swift is rarely spotted without a glass in her hand, according to Daily Mail.
Whether she’s watching boyfriend Travis Kelce score in a NFL game, lazing at home with best friend Brittany Mahomes, on a romantic vacation, or swinging by a pop-up bar, the singer is snapped slurping on a chilled beverage.
Songs can be indeed based on fictional stories, but in her last seven albums, she has penned about drinking or being drunk in over 40 melodies.
For Delicate, the artist could be heard singing, “We can't make any promises now, can we babe? But you can make me a drink.” And In Death by a Thousand Cuts, she voiced out, “I get drunk, but it's not enough.”
However TTPD is the very first time that Taylor Swift has marked this habit of hers as a potential problem.
Although the vocalist had recently quit boozing up for the Eras Tour, new pictures from her Paris and Bahamas tour with Travis Kelce show that she has been gulping down bottles again.
Observers say that the footballer’s reckless way of living seems to have rubbed on her because she no longer cares about maintaining a sober image, or keeping clean in reality for that matter.