Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s dream career amid acting speculation

The ‘Houseful 5’ star opens up about his son Aarav Kumar’s future plans as fans debate his Bollywood career

  By Sidra Khan
Akshay Kumar has finally revealed what his son Aarav Kumar aspires to be.

After Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Maharaj, and Shah Rukh Khan launched his son Aaryan Khan’s career as a director with Ba*ds of Bollywood, fans began speculating whether the Sky Force actor’s son Aarav would also join the Hindi Film Industry.

Addressing the buzz in a recent interview with ABP News, the Houseful 5 star revealed Aarav’s dream career, dismissing the idea of him joining Bollywood.

“He doesn’t want to join films. He told me straight, ‘Dad, mere ko nahi aana (Dad, I don’t want to come).’ I even suggested he take over my production company, but he isn’t interested,” told Kumar.

He continued, “He wants to stay in fashion. He wants to be a designer, and he’s studying fashion right now. That’s where his happiness lies. Of course, I’d love for him to enter films, but I’m happy with his decision.”

The Hera Pheri star – who is married to Indian author and former actress Twinkle Khanna – went on to reveal that he has a very friendly equation with his children and treats them as his friends. However, Khanna is a strict parent at home.

“She is a very serious kind and keeps all three of us – me, Nitara and Aarav – in line. I’m more like a friend to my son. He’s 23 now, and he’s grown up so fast. He is studying at university and is deeply involved in his education. He has no bad habits. He’s more like Twinkle, because she too has always been very studious,” shared the actor.

Akshay Kumar is set to appear on the big screens next year with his upcoming films Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan.

