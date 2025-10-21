Trending

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share daughter Dua's face in Diwali snaps

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone unveil daughter Dua's face for the first time, just a month after celebrating her first birthday in September

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share daughter Duas face in Diwali snaps
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share daughter Dua's face in Diwali snaps 

Deepika Padukone and her husband have finally introduced their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the world in heartwarming Diwali snaps.

On Tuesday, October 21, the popular Bollywood couple turned to their Instagram accounts to reveal their only baby girl's adorable face on the joyous festive day of Hindu culture.

"‪Heartiest wishes of Diwali," the proud parents stated in the caption.

Deepika and Ranveer kick off their post with the sweet snap of them showing the actress holding Dua in her arms, while the Simmba star lovingly gazes at her.

In the viral photos, the Piku actress is pictured wearing matching outfits with her little bundle of joy, sporting a red traditional frock and matching dupatta.

Fans reaction over Dua's adorable face: 

As the snaps garnered traction on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over Dua’s snaps.

One fan commented, "So cute!!!! Congratulations."

"Mini Deepika & Ranveer," another noted.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh annoucne Dua's birth: 

It is important to note that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their only child, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8 last year.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy on February 29, 2024.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star reveals Aryan Khan's role in signing the deal

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star reveals Aryan Khan's role in signing the deal
Aryan Khan's directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has been gaining traction since its premiere in mid-September

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ hit theatres

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ hit theatres
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' brings the heat to theaters with impeccable chemistry of Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie film title gets leaked

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie film title gets leaked
Ranveer Singh set to star in Jai Mehta’s most-awaited film, which is based on zombie apocalyptic

Katrina Kaif makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement

Katrina Kaif makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
The 'Dhoom 3' actress announced her first pregnancy with her husband Vicky Kaushal in September this year

Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s dream career amid acting speculation

Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s dream career amid acting speculation
The ‘Houseful 5’ star opens up about his son Aarav Kumar’s future plans as fans debate his Bollywood career

Ahaan Panday signs another romance film with YRF after ‘Saiyaara’ success

Ahaan Panday signs another romance film with YRF after ‘Saiyaara’ success
Ahaan Panday to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie after debut film ‘Saiyaara’ became box office hit

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially announce their first pregnancy

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially announce their first pregnancy
Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in 2021, reveals joyous news on social media

Zubeen Garg tragically passes away at 52 in fatal scuba diving accident

Zubeen Garg tragically passes away at 52 in fatal scuba diving accident
The popular Indian singer died in Singapore ahead of his two sold out musical shows

Pakistan to launch its own Got Talent franchise as production talks begin

Pakistan to launch its own Got Talent franchise as production talks begin
Pakistan set to introduce local version of ‘Got Talent’ amid ongoing production talks

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first baby is 'on the way'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first baby is 'on the way'
Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha set to welcome their first child after almost two years of marriage

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away after suffering a stroke at age 65

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away after suffering a stroke at age 65
Jaswinder Bhalla receives emotional honors and tributes after his shocking death at age 65

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’
‘Sholay’ starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan and more