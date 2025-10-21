Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share daughter Dua's face in Diwali snaps 

Deepika Padukone and her husband have finally introduced their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the world in heartwarming Diwali snaps.
On Tuesday, October 21, the popular Bollywood couple turned to their Instagram accounts to reveal their only baby girl's adorable face on the joyous festive day of Hindu culture.
"Heartiest wishes of Diwali," the proud parents stated in the caption.
Deepika and Ranveer kick off their post with the sweet snap of them showing the actress holding Dua in her arms, while the Simmba star lovingly gazes at her.
In the viral photos, the Piku actress is pictured wearing matching outfits with her little bundle of joy, sporting a red traditional frock and matching dupatta.
Fans reaction over Dua's adorable face:
As the snaps garnered traction on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over Dua’s snaps.
One fan commented, "So cute!!!! Congratulations."
"Mini Deepika & Ranveer," another noted.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh annoucne Dua's birth:
It is important to note that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their only child, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8 last year.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy on February 29, 2024.