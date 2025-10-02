Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ hit theatres

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's latest romantic comedy movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, finally hit theatres.
The most-awaited film, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.
Shortly after the movie was released on Thursday, October 2, Janhvi took to Instagram and urged her followers to show support.
She penned, “SUNNY SANSKARI and TULSI ko aapka ishq hai manzoor. In theatres now!!!"
Moreover, many renowned celebrities of Bollywood showed support including filmmaker Karan Johar.
He expressed excitement, “Dhamakedaar entry ho chuki hai! Experience this festive season’s biggest family entertainer on the big screens!!”
The romantic comedy has garnered positive reviews, with fans raving about Janhvi and Varun's on-screen chemistry and performances.
A fan wrote on X, "#JanhviKapoor as Tulsi literally made the movie 100x funnier. Every line, every expression was perfection.”
Another praised the pair, “Janhvi and Varun's on-screen pairing is pure magic! They bring so much life to their characters and their banter is hilarious. The way they play off each other is perfection. A must-watch for fans of rom-coms!"
“Varun and Janhvi absolutely slay in this movie! Their chemistry is electric and their performances are top-notch. Can't wait to see what they do next!,” a third noted.
As per Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned Rs 2.61 crore as of 2.30pm on day 1.