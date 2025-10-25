Legendary Indian actor Satish Shah bids final goodbye at age of 74

Trending

Satish Shah, the renowned actor from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

The Bhootnath star passed away on Saturday, October 25, after suffering from kidney failure, according to ETV Bharat Entertainment.

Shah’s manager confirmed his sudden demise in an official statement to the Indian news agency PTI, "Actor Satish Shah, best known for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has died."

The legendary actor was known for his prominent roles in several comedy movies and television dramas, including the 2004 sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Notably, the deceased actor also worked in infamous Hindi movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Om Shanti Om, Fanaa (2004) and Main Hoon Na, released in 2003.

Shah gained widespread popularity due to his comic role in the 1983 film, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, which turned out to be one of the masterclasses.

In 2008, he co-judged Comedy Circus with Archana Puran Singh. 

In 2015, he was also appointed as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India society. 

