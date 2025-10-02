'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star reveals Aryan Khan's role in signing the deal

Raghav Juyal has been making headlines for his portrayal of Parvaiz in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
However, he recently shared that he was not sure about accepting the script.
In an interview, Raghav noted, "I was a little sceptical in the beginning about doing 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'".
Explaining his reservations, the Kill actor shared that he thought that all the characters have "strong" backstories, while Parvaiz, the character he was being scouted for, did not.
Raghav added, "I called Aryan and told him, 'Mujhy samjh nahi aa raha hein, kuch lag nahi raha hai [I am not getting it, there's something different],"
Upon hearing his concerns, the 34-year-old revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son called him to his renowned home, Mannat, and discussed the project "for a long time."
Elsewhere in the interview, Raghav highlighted that Aryan's faith in him and the character sold him the series.
"He [Aryan] told me that he has a lot of faith in me and in himself. He also said that Parvaiz is his favourite character and assured me that we'll rock it."
Raghav added that Aryan knew he had the ability to improvise and add his own charm to the scenes.
The actor recalled Aryan saying, "Hum dono banayenge [We both will create this]."
Produced by his mom Gauri Khan, The Bas***ds of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles. The series premiered on Netflix on September 18.