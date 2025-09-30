Katrina Kaif makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement  

Bollywood’s renowned actress, Katrina Kaif, is showing off her first pregnancy glow after a surprise announcement with husband, Vicky Kaushal.
On Monday, September 29, the Tiger 3 actress attended the birthday bash of her brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal’s big day, alongside Mini Mathur and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif.
HT City turned to its Instagram account on Tuesday, September 30, to release the stunning group selfie of the actors.
"Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif is glowing as she poses with brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal on his birthday! Katrina and Vicky announced their pregnancy earlier this month," they captioned their post.
In the shared pictures, the British actress is seen smiling as she shows off her pregnancy glow.
This appearance of Katrina marked her first after revealing her pregnancy with her husband, Vicky, last week.
At the time, the two took to her Instagram account to share a polaroid snap of them, showing the Bang Bang actress holding her baby bump.
"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," Katrina and Vicky said in their joint announcement.
It is important to note that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021, on December 9, at a private wedding ceremony held in Rajasthan, India.