Home / Trending

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie film title gets leaked

Ranveer Singh set to star in Jai Mehta’s most-awaited film, which is based on zombie apocalyptic

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie film title gets leaked
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie film title gets leaked

The title of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film on zombie apocalyptic has seemingly got leaked.

On Wednesday, October 1, Pinkvilla reported that his new film title is Pralay.

A source told the media outlet, “Ranveer Singh’s next is tentatively titled Pralay. The title is in sync with the world of the film, which is hit by an unexpected disaster – both natural and mad-made.”

The insider added, “While the world of Pralay is unlike anything seen before, the film is more of a human story based on how far can a man go to save his family in the most difficult circumstances.”

As per reports, Ranveer is super excited about the script and is in constant talks with the director and writers.

The tipster continued, “Ranveer is expected to start shooting for the Jai Mehta film from the second half of 2026 once he wraps up shooting for Don 3.”

Tabloids noted that his new project requires prolonged pre-production, as the makers will be aiming to create a complete new world.

They explained, “The tone of the film is on the lines of World War Z and I Am A Legend, where the leading man has to fight multiple evils for the sake of his family.”

Ranveer’s upcoming film might release in 2026.

You Might Like:

Katrina Kaif makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement

Katrina Kaif makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
The 'Dhoom 3' actress announced her first pregnancy with her husband Vicky Kaushal in September this year

Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s dream career amid acting speculation

Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s dream career amid acting speculation
The ‘Houseful 5’ star opens up about his son Aarav Kumar’s future plans as fans debate his Bollywood career

Ahaan Panday signs another romance film with YRF after ‘Saiyaara’ success

Ahaan Panday signs another romance film with YRF after ‘Saiyaara’ success
Ahaan Panday to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie after debut film ‘Saiyaara’ became box office hit

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially announce their first pregnancy

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially announce their first pregnancy
Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in 2021, reveals joyous news on social media

Zubeen Garg tragically passes away at 52 in fatal scuba diving accident

Zubeen Garg tragically passes away at 52 in fatal scuba diving accident
The popular Indian singer died in Singapore ahead of his two sold out musical shows

Pakistan to launch its own Got Talent franchise as production talks begin

Pakistan to launch its own Got Talent franchise as production talks begin
Pakistan set to introduce local version of ‘Got Talent’ amid ongoing production talks

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first baby is 'on the way'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first baby is 'on the way'
Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha set to welcome their first child after almost two years of marriage

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away after suffering a stroke at age 65

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away after suffering a stroke at age 65
Jaswinder Bhalla receives emotional honors and tributes after his shocking death at age 65

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’
‘Sholay’ starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan and more

Sunny Deol turns fierce soldier in ‘Border 2’ first look as release date shifts

Sunny Deol turns fierce soldier in ‘Border 2’ first look as release date shifts
‘Border 2’ stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and many others

Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away, singer pays emotional tribute

Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away, singer pays emotional tribute
Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam's father has passed away

Priyanka Chopra touches down in India to resume filming ‘SSMB 29’

Priyanka Chopra touches down in India to resume filming ‘SSMB 29’
The 'Citadel' actress returned to work after celebrating 43rd birthday with husband Nick Jonas in Bahamas