Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie film title gets leaked

The title of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film on zombie apocalyptic has seemingly got leaked.
On Wednesday, October 1, Pinkvilla reported that his new film title is Pralay.
A source told the media outlet, “Ranveer Singh’s next is tentatively titled Pralay. The title is in sync with the world of the film, which is hit by an unexpected disaster – both natural and mad-made.”
The insider added, “While the world of Pralay is unlike anything seen before, the film is more of a human story based on how far can a man go to save his family in the most difficult circumstances.”
As per reports, Ranveer is super excited about the script and is in constant talks with the director and writers.
The tipster continued, “Ranveer is expected to start shooting for the Jai Mehta film from the second half of 2026 once he wraps up shooting for Don 3.”
Tabloids noted that his new project requires prolonged pre-production, as the makers will be aiming to create a complete new world.
They explained, “The tone of the film is on the lines of World War Z and I Am A Legend, where the leading man has to fight multiple evils for the sake of his family.”
Ranveer’s upcoming film might release in 2026.