Giuseppe Rossi picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate chose Lionel Messi as best player

Former Manchester United player Giuseppe Rossi has named Lionel Messi as the player he liked the most over his ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

While speaking to DANZ, a former professional football player who retired last year from the game, said that Ronaldo and Messi are very different in their game, saying, “They both bring different things to the game, that’s why it’s so hard to compare them. The positioning is different, and the style of play is different. The interpretation of the game is different.”

He furthered, “Ronaldo went from a winger to being the best number nine on the planet; scoring goals is all he cares about. Messi is a goal scorer, but he facilitates, and I appreciate that as a player who likes to come deep and get the ball.”

Former Newcastle United player noted, “He's a more cerebral player, Messi, and therefore, some people don't understand that part of the game, right? Those who do appreciate it more.”

Rossi revealed his preference and said, “So that's why I lean more towards watching Messi play. It's all about preference, and it's all about preference."

Moreover, Ronaldo has the highest number of goals (141) in the UEFA Champions League, trailing behind Messi (129).

