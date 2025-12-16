PSL 2026 schedule: How many matches will be played in 11th edition?

Starting from March 26, the 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be played around the same time.
According to details, the 11th edition of the PSL will be held between March 26 and May 3, with the number of teams increasing from six to eight, and each team will get to play a minimum of 10 matches.
A total of 44 matches will be played during the event, which will be held at five venues: Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. Iqbal Stadium will host the PSL matches for the first time since the league started.
In the previous editions, six teams used to play 10 matches, but despite the addition of two more teams in the upcoming season, each team will play the same number of games.
The reports suggested that the PSL management had two options in this regard; one, if the event was played on a double-league basis, there would have been 60 matches, which was not possible due to a 39-day window allocated for the next edition.
So, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted to organise the first phase of the league to be played on a single-league basis, where each team will play one match against every other team and in the second phase, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, where each team will play three matches, resulting in 12 matches in this stage.
In the next leg of the PSL, the top two teams from the Super Four stage will qualify for the playoffs.
A total of four playoff matches, including the final, will be played, as per the new format.