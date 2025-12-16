Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

PSL 2026 schedule: How many matches will be played in 11th edition?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) all set to feature eight teams in the 11th edition

  • By Bushra Saleem
Pakistan Super League (PSL) all set to feature eight teams in the 11th edition
Pakistan Super League (PSL) all set to feature eight teams in the 11th edition

Starting from March 26, the 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be played around the same time.

According to details, the 11th edition of the PSL will be held between March 26 and May 3, with the number of teams increasing from six to eight, and each team will get to play a minimum of 10 matches.

A total of 44 matches will be played during the event, which will be held at five venues: Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. Iqbal Stadium will host the PSL matches for the first time since the league started. 

In the previous editions, six teams used to play 10 matches, but despite the addition of two more teams in the upcoming season, each team will play the same number of games.

The reports suggested that the PSL management had two options in this regard; one, if the event was played on a double-league basis, there would have been 60 matches, which was not possible due to a 39-day window allocated for the next edition.

So, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted to organise the first phase of the league to be played on a single-league basis, where each team will play one match against every other team and in the second phase, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, where each team will play three matches, resulting in 12 matches in this stage.

In the next leg of the PSL, the top two teams from the Super Four stage will qualify for the playoffs.

A total of four playoff matches, including the final, will be played, as per the new format.

Patrick Mahomes begins long road to recovery after ACL surgery

Patrick Mahomes begins long road to recovery after ACL surgery
Jason Kelce shares advice for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumours

Jason Kelce shares advice for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumours
Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start

Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start
Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah

Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah
Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’
Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury

Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury
Travis Kelce's NFL future in limbo after Chiefs' humiliating playoff exit

Travis Kelce's NFL future in limbo after Chiefs' humiliating playoff exit
Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?
Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri

Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri
Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance

Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance

Popular News

Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women

Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women
an hour ago
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win
2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’
3 hours ago