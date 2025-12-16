Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
FIFA Best Awards 2025: Hampton, Donnarumma crowned top goalkeepers

The FIFA Best Award for 2025 considers players' performances over the course of a full season

England's Hannah Hampton and Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma have been crowned FIFA's best goalkeepers for 2025.

The FIFA Best Award for the 2025 considers player's performances from August 11, 2024 to August 2, 2025.

Hampton played a key role in Chelsea's domestic treble last season and helped England successfully defend their Euro 2025 title.

While, Donnarumma, who transferred to Manchester City during the summer was a key player for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), helping the team win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Hampton, who won the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or in September is also being considered for another prestigious honour, the BBC Personality of the Year award which will be announced this Thursday.

She becomes the sixth player to win FIFA's Best Women's Goalkeeper award since it started in 2019.

Hampton expressed her gratitude saying, "To the fans, both club and country, your support doesn't go unnoticed," as per BBC Sports.

She added, "We hear you cheering every single game loud and proud and it helps push us on to go and get the win for you all. So, thank you very much."

Meanwhile, Donnarumma, who also won the Yashin Trophy expressed, “It was an incredible year, one that will live long in my memory, and it’s touching to be recognised for my role in the success achieved over that period."

On the other hand, Lizbeth Ovalle won the Marta Award for scoring the best goal in women's football while Santiago Montiel won the Puskás Award for the best goal in men’s football.

