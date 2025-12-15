Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Aryna Sabalenka was remarkably ranked world number one for the entire year

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has revealed the first batch of winners for its annual awards which recognize the best players, tournaments and coaches of the year.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has been named WTA Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

She became only the third player in the past 15 years to win the award more than once, earning nearly 80% of the media's vote.

Sabalenka enjoyed a dominant season, reaching nine finals, winning four titles, recording 63 match wins and setting a new single-season prize money record of $15,008,519.

In July, she became the first player to top 12,000 WTA ranking points since Serena Williams in 2015.

Sabalenka was remarkably ranked world number one for the entire year and ended the year at the top for the second year in a row.

The Belarusian is now scheduled to play against Nick Kyrgios in a special exhibition match which aims to promote women's tennis.

Besides this, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend were named the WTA Doubles Team of the Year after winning their second Grand Slam title together.

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova was recognized as the most improved player of the year for reaching five tournament finals.

While, Belinda Bencic won Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a 13-month break following a childbirth and Victoria Mboko won Newcomer of the Year after rising from outside the top 300 to world number 18.

