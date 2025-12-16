Patrick Mahomes begins long road to recovery after ACL surgery

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery in Dallas to repair the ACL he tore in his left knee in a loss to the Chargers.
According to Associated Press, the team in a statement on Monday night, December 15, said that Mahomes would begin the long rehabilitation process immediately after surgery.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper, a highly regarded orthopedist and the team physician of the Dallas Cowboys.
Mahomes tore the ligament when he was spun to the ground while trying to keep Kansas City’s postseason hopes alive late in the 16-13 loss on Sunday. The team announced the severity of the injury in a statement later that night.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier Monday, “I’ve had a good visit with him, a couple of different times. He’s in a good place. You know, he always feels like he let people down, but he comes back and he’s ready for the challenge ahead.”
There are a number of factors that go into how long the recovery time will be, including the severity of the tear. Most players are able to return to the field in six to 12 months, which means Mahomes should be back at some point next season.
Gardner Minshew will quarterback the Chiefs through the final three games of this season.