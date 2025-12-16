Kylian Mbappé secures millions in court over PSG salary dispute

Kylian Mbappé has won a major legal battle against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), securing millions in unpaid salary and bonuses following a long-running dispute.
The French court ruled that the PSG must pay the striker €60 million (£52.5m/$63m).
Mbappé initially demanded €263m (£231.5m) from PSG which included unpaid wages, bonuses and damages he claimed due to contract disputes and alleged poor treatment.
In response, PSG also sued the striker for €240m (£211m) as compensation for Mbappé's failed 300m euros transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in 2023.
However, the court only awarded him a smaller portion, ruling that the club owed him three months of salary, an ethics bonus and a signing bonus.
"We are satisfied with this ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid," Mbappé's lawyer Frederique Cassereau said as per BBC Sports.
What was the reason being past controversy between Kylian Mbappé and PSG?
Conflict began in July 2023 when Mbappé refused to move to the Saudi Pro League and also declined a contract extension with PSG.
During this time, Mbappé was left out of PSG’s pre-season tour and the first match of the season but was later reinstated after agreeing to give up part of his end-of-contract payments to help PSG's finances.
Mbappé's representatives have dismissed this as "fantasy."
He believes PSG sidelined him as a consequence of rejecting the transfer and not agreeing to a contract extension.
PSG claimed that Mbappé acted unfairly by keeping secret for almost a year that he did not plan to renew his contract with the club and also argued that this caused them significant damage.
Mbappé then moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer the summer after the dispute.