Messi thanks India for ‘great hospitality’ after controversy hit tour ends 

Lionel Messi thanked India for its “great hospitality” after the chaotic tour came to an end.
The Argentinian footballer shared a heartfelt video of his GOAT tour to India and penned a heartwarming message for fans and wished a bright future for Indian football despite the Kolkata chaos at the beginning of the visit.
Messi wrote on his Instagram, “Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India!”
The video that began with the 70-foot statue unveiling ceremony in Kolkata included clips of his activities, visits and meetings during the three-day tour that began on Saturday, December 13.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner expressed his gratitude towards the host country for its love in the past few days and called it a “great experience”, not only for himself but also for his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, who accompanied him on the tour.
The 38-year-old said in Spanish, “It was intense and short, but it was beautiful to receive all the love. I already knew it was coming, but to receive it in the first place was amazing. It’s crazy what they have done for us over the few days. We’ll take all the love, and we’ll be back.”
It is worth noting that the visit that ended smoothly on Monday, December 15, had a chaotic start as the opening day turned violent after fans became angry and vandalised the stadium in Kolkata, as they were not able to see the football star despite paying up to £100 ($133) due to being blocked by officials and celebrities.