New ATP rule allows players to pause matches in scorching conditions

The ATP is set to roll out an extreme heat policy from the 2026 season.
Under the new rule, players on the men's tour will be allowed a 10-minute cooling break during best-of-three sets singles matches when temperatures reach extreme levels.
The ATP's new extreme heat rule mirrors a policy that WTA introduced decades ago to protect players from dangerous heat.
This rule was introduced considering the increasing heat as this year some players needed medical attention during matches because of high temperatures.
As per multiple reports, the ATP will use the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) which measures how hot and stressful the condition feel including the factors like humidity, wind and sunlight.
If the WBGT reaches 30.1C or higher during the first two sets of a best-of-three match, a player is allowed to take a 10-minute cooling break to protect their health and performance, during which they can drink fluids, change clothes, take shower and receive coaching under ATP medical supervision.
The ATP said in a statement that the policy was for "strengthening protections for players competing in extreme conditions."
Additionally, if the WBGT goes above 32.2C, play will be paused entirely to protect players from dangerous heat.