Jason Kelce shares advice for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumours

Travis Kelce had a disappointing campaign this season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to Sportskeeda, after Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, they have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
With the veteran TE's two-year contract extension set to expire, there is an air of uncertainty regarding his future in the league. On Monday, on SportsCenter, Travis Kelce's brother and retired Eagles star, Jason Kelce, weighed in on the situation.
He shared his thoughts on whether the Chiefs TE is planning to retire after the end of the season, amid the season-ending injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his contract.
Jason said, “I'm curious too. I think it’s, you know, I think you have, in my opinion, to nail that decision, you got step away from the game for a little bit. Play these last three games enjoying with your teammates, enjoying with your coaches. You know, the team is going to be different no matter whether you come back or not next year.”
"So, enjoy these last three games, and let it sink it. You know, it will come to you with time. I think there's so many emotions with this game right after a season, especially with the way this one's been. ... Right now, it's just too fresh. You got step away from it. You got to think about it, and then it will come to you,” he added.
Against the Chargers, Travis Kelce recorded 70 receiving yards on seven receptions and no touchdowns. With just two minutes in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL after being tackled by DL Da'Shawn Hand.
So far in 14 games, Kelce has tallied 797 yards and five TDs passing. The Chiefs are third in the AFC West with a 6-8 record.