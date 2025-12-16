Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Jason Kelce shares advice for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumours

Travis Kelce sparks retirement speculations after Chiefs fail to qualify for NFL playoffs

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jason Kelce shares advice for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumours
Jason Kelce shares advice for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumours

Travis Kelce had a disappointing campaign this season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Sportskeeda, after Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, they have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

With the veteran TE's two-year contract extension set to expire, there is an air of uncertainty regarding his future in the league. On Monday, on SportsCenter, Travis Kelce's brother and retired Eagles star, Jason Kelce, weighed in on the situation.

He shared his thoughts on whether the Chiefs TE is planning to retire after the end of the season, amid the season-ending injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his contract.

Jason said, “I'm curious too. I think it’s, you know, I think you have, in my opinion, to nail that decision, you got step away from the game for a little bit. Play these last three games enjoying with your teammates, enjoying with your coaches. You know, the team is going to be different no matter whether you come back or not next year.”

"So, enjoy these last three games, and let it sink it. You know, it will come to you with time. I think there's so many emotions with this game right after a season, especially with the way this one's been. ... Right now, it's just too fresh. You got step away from it. You got to think about it, and then it will come to you,” he added.

Against the Chargers, Travis Kelce recorded 70 receiving yards on seven receptions and no touchdowns. With just two minutes in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL after being tackled by DL Da'Shawn Hand.

So far in 14 games, Kelce has tallied 797 yards and five TDs passing. The Chiefs are third in the AFC West with a 6-8 record.

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start

Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start
Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah

Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah
Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’
Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury

Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury
Travis Kelce's NFL future in limbo after Chiefs' humiliating playoff exit

Travis Kelce's NFL future in limbo after Chiefs' humiliating playoff exit
Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?
Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri

Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri
Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance

Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance
Virgil van Dijk drops major clues on Salah and team’s future plans

Virgil van Dijk drops major clues on Salah and team’s future plans
Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title

Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title

Popular News

Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment

Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment
an hour ago
'Avengers: Doomsday' leaked teaser Sparks Frenzy as Chris Evans returns

'Avengers: Doomsday' leaked teaser Sparks Frenzy as Chris Evans returns
an hour ago
England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply

England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply
10 hours ago