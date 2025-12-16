Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years

Paul Doyle had a history of serious violent crimes when he was younger between ages 18 and 22

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years
Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years 

Paul Doyle, a man responsible for injuring Liverpool fans by driving into crowds during the Premier League victory parade has been jailed for 21 years and six months.

He was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade on Monday, May 26, 2025 where at least 134 people were injured.

As per multiple reports, Paul was driving from his home in Croxteth, Liverpool toward the city center on May 26 to pick up friends from a parade when he became angry and deliberately drove his car into the crowd.

Court footage showed his shouting angrily at the crowd, using aggressive and abusive language while trying to force his way through.

The former Royal Marine admitted to 31 crimes related charges which include dangerous driving, affray, 17 attempts to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent in November.

Judge Andrew Menary KC said while sentencing Paul, "It is difficult, if not impossible, to convey in words alone the scene of devastation you caused. It shows you, quite deliberately, accelerating into groups of fans time and time again."

He added, "You accelerated forwards and backwards repeatedly, several victims became trapped beneath the vehicle as you continued to move it. Others were thrown into the air or propelled across the ground."

Paul had a history of serious violent crimes when he was younger between ages 18 and 22.

One of the past conviction was in November 1994, when he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for causing serious injury after bitting off another man's ear during a fight.

FIFA Best Awards 2025: Hampton, Donnarumma crowned top goalkeepers

FIFA Best Awards 2025: Hampton, Donnarumma crowned top goalkeepers
Kylian Mbappé secures millions in court over PSG salary dispute

Kylian Mbappé secures millions in court over PSG salary dispute
New ATP rule allows players to pause matches in scorching conditions

New ATP rule allows players to pause matches in scorching conditions
Patrick Mahomes begins long road to recovery after ACL surgery

Patrick Mahomes begins long road to recovery after ACL surgery
PSL 2026 schedule: How many matches will be played in 11th edition?

PSL 2026 schedule: How many matches will be played in 11th edition?

Jason Kelce shares advice for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumours

Jason Kelce shares advice for Travis Kelce amid retirement rumours
Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start

Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start
Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah

Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah
Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’
Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury

Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury

Popular News

Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments

Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments

10 minutes ago
Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV

Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV
40 minutes ago
Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study

Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study
an hour ago