Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years 

Paul Doyle, a man responsible for injuring Liverpool fans by driving into crowds during the Premier League victory parade has been jailed for 21 years and six months.
He was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade on Monday, May 26, 2025 where at least 134 people were injured.
As per multiple reports, Paul was driving from his home in Croxteth, Liverpool toward the city center on May 26 to pick up friends from a parade when he became angry and deliberately drove his car into the crowd.
Court footage showed his shouting angrily at the crowd, using aggressive and abusive language while trying to force his way through.
The former Royal Marine admitted to 31 crimes related charges which include dangerous driving, affray, 17 attempts to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent in November.
Judge Andrew Menary KC said while sentencing Paul, "It is difficult, if not impossible, to convey in words alone the scene of devastation you caused. It shows you, quite deliberately, accelerating into groups of fans time and time again."
He added, "You accelerated forwards and backwards repeatedly, several victims became trapped beneath the vehicle as you continued to move it. Others were thrown into the air or propelled across the ground."
Paul had a history of serious violent crimes when he was younger between ages 18 and 22.
One of the past conviction was in November 1994, when he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for causing serious injury after bitting off another man's ear during a fight.