Ali Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor don’t like gossiping, says Riddhima Kapoor

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have many ‘similarities’

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor, has said that Alia Bhatt isn’t a blabbermouth.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, she dedicated a solid moment to her sister-in-law by saying, “She is a lovely girl. She is extremely loving and very kind, and the best thing about her is that she is very giving.”

“My brother has lucked out with her. Even she is very lucky,” the internet personality added.

Then, her husband, Bharat Sahni, added spoke about his own likeness for the actress.

He expressed, “I love her vibe. She is very chilled out. No politics, she doesn’t like to gossip. So, a lot of similarities,” which means that neither of those two stars are fans of title-tattle.

Hearing this, Riddhima replied positively to this opinion and went on to endorse it.

But, for fans, the description is a bit hard to swallow because it doesn’t fit the couple.

While Alia Bhatt hasn’t been publicly called out for gossiping so far, Ranbir Kapoor has earned quite a reputation for this habit of his.

Even in Koffee with Karan, whenever Karan Johar asks celebrities who leaks the most secrets, all of them immediately respond with the Tamasha lead’s name.

In fact, Ranbir Kapoor himself confirmed being a gossiper in his latest appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Riddhima Kapoor was present as well.

