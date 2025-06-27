Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles

Hailie Jade is reflecting on her unique upbringing, sharing that she now understands the "struggle" her father, Eminem, faced while raising her in the spotlight
While conversing with PEOPLE, she exclusively talked about the challenges of raising her first born baby, son Elliot Marshall McClintock.
"Having been in the spotlight for so long, I’ve learned the importance of balancing what I share publicly with what I keep private," McClintock, 29, who was born to the legendary rapper and his ex-wife, Kim Scott, in December 1995.
"Over time, I’ve come to understand the struggle my father faced — wanting to protect our privacy while also feeling proud and wanting to celebrate his kids," admitted McClintock.
She reflected, "I feel the same way now," adding, "I want to share the proud, joyful moments that mean a lot to me, especially as a parent, but I’m also intentional about keeping certain parts of our lives just for us."
The multi-hyphenated content creator is still struggling with a pace just three months into motherhood, adding, "And that balance has become even more important to me as I navigate parenthood."
Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shared three kids with his ex-wife, Kim. Together, they share daughters McClintock, Alaina Scott and Stevie Laine Scott.
Hailie Jade welcomed a son with her husband Evan McClintock in March 2025.