Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report

Brad Pitt becomes latest victim of terrifying home burglary!
According to PEOPLE, the Fight Club star’s house in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles has allegedly been burglarized.
The Los Angeles Police Department has reported to the outlet that the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25.
The suspects "broke into the residence via the front window, ransacked the location, then fled the location with miscellaneous property," they said.
All three suspects are yet to be publicly identified.
Fortunately, the 61-year-old actor was not in the home at the time of the frightening home burglary.
This is not the first time a celebrity has been targeted by intruders in Los Angeles in 2025 as on Valentine's Day, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home in Beverly Hills community was also broken into.
At the time, many outlets, including TMZ, reported that the burglars allegedly smashed a glass door or window to break in before ransacking the home and fleeing.
The invasion of Pitt's home comes amid an international press tour for his upcoming F1: The Movie, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 27.
Brad Pitt was last seen at the film's European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday, June 23.