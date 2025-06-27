Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report

The 'F1: The Movie' star was last seen at the film's European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report

Brad Pitt becomes latest victim of terrifying home burglary!

According to PEOPLE, the Fight Club star’s house in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles has allegedly been burglarized.

The Los Angeles Police Department has reported to the outlet that the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25.

The suspects "broke into the residence via the front window, ransacked the location, then fled the location with miscellaneous property," they said.

All three suspects are yet to be publicly identified.

Fortunately, the 61-year-old actor was not in the home at the time of the frightening home burglary.

This is not the first time a celebrity has been targeted by intruders in Los Angeles in 2025 as on Valentine's Day, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home in Beverly Hills community was also broken into.

At the time, many outlets, including TMZ, reported that the burglars allegedly smashed a glass door or window to break in before ransacking the home and fleeing.

The invasion of Pitt's home comes amid an international press tour for his upcoming F1: The Movie, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 27.

Brad Pitt was last seen at the film's European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday, June 23.

Read more : Entertainment
Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
The wife of King Abdullah also attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez' engagement party last year
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo's successful Guts World tour is set to conclude next month
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour announced the news in a staff meeting
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Blake Lively accused her 'It Ends With Us'costar, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment in December last year
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles
Hailie Jade talked about the challenges of raising her first born baby, son Elliot Marshall McClintock
Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
Brad Pitt's new film 'F1' was premiered in June this year
Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Wicked star and the Black Widow starlet can be smooching each other on premiere of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
'The Amazing Spider-Man' starlet's new film 'Bugonia' will premiere in theaters on Halloween this year
Orlando Bloom reconnects with Kim Kardashian after Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom reconnects with Kim Kardashian after Katy Perry breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were romantically connected since 2016
Dua Lipa lights up Anfield Stadium with show-stopping performance: Watch
Dua Lipa lights up Anfield Stadium with show-stopping performance: Watch
The 'Training Season' crooner began her third ongoing concert tour, Radical Optimism, in November last year
Priyanka Chopra calls out viral ‘fake quote’ linked to her: ‘not me’
Priyanka Chopra calls out viral ‘fake quote’ linked to her: ‘not me’
The ‘Citadel’ actress Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on fake content attributed to her
Elton John, Lady Gaga to headline Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding
Elton John, Lady Gaga to headline Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánche reportedly requested Elton John and Lady Gaga to perform at their special night