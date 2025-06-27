Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years

Anna Wintour announced the news in a staff meeting

After 37 years at the helm of the iconic fashion publication, Anna Wintour is stepping down as the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

According to The Daily Front Row, WWD and Business of Fashion, it is confirmed that the longtime editor of the “fashion bible” is vacating her position leading the monthly magazine.

Per the outlet, on the morning of Wednesday, June 25, Wintour announced the news in a staff meeting.

Vogue will be searching for a new top editor, as Wintour stays on as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at Vogue, with responsibility for all brands worldwide, including Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, and others.

In 1998, Wintour started her career at Vogue as she took the post from former editor-in-chief Grace Mirabella.

After gaining a position, she immediately started reshaping the magazine and one of her first major moves became historical for the brand.

The November 1988 issue, her inaugural cover, presented model Michaela Bercu dressed in a $50 pair of jeans, a historic first for denim on a Vogue cover, along with a $10,000 Christian Lacroix sweater in a relaxed and lively photograph taken by Peter Lindbergh.

Her move made way of another major magazine advancement that wasputting celebrities on the cover.

Wintour became the artistic director of Condé Nast in 2013 and in 2019, she earned her third job title when she was named global content advisor.

Wintour's replacement has not yet been named.

