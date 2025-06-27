Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicole Peltz missed out David Beckham 50th birthday celebration in May

Brooklyn Beckham has joined his dad David Beckham and mother, Victoria Beckham to celebrate his grandmother, Sandra’s birthday amid reported rift.

Hours after the football star’s sweet tribute for his mother, the 26-year-old Cloud23hot sauce founder also took to his Instagram Stories on June 26, Thursday to mark the special day.

“Happy birthday nanny xx love you so much,” the son of David and Victoria Beckham wrote over a throwback picture of him and Sandra.

David also shared a slew of recent and old photos of mom with a sweet note to celebrate the joyous day.

“Happy birthday mum we love you so much I hope u have the best day. Thank you for always being there for us all. Love you,” he penned in the caption.

Soon after the athlete's post, his wife also rushed to comment section to extend a loving wish for her mother-in-law.

"Happy birthday Sandra xx we love u xxxxxx can’t wait to celebrate you!!! Xx," Victoria gushed. 

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's youngest brothers Cruz and Romeo Beckham also ringed in Sandra’s birthday on their social media handles.

“Happy birthday love you lots,” Romeo wrote along a beaming next to her while Cruz shared a heartfelt snap of hugging Sandra with caption, “Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 I love you lots.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s sweet wish for his grandma comes after he and his wife Nicole Peltz missed out his dad David Beckham 50th birthday celebration in May amid his ongoing family feud with Beckhams.

