Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere

Scarlett Johansson and her Jurassic World co-star Jonathan Bailey shared a kiss at the film's highly anticipated premiere, creating a viral sensation on the red carpet.
On a recent Jurassic World Rebirth red carpet, the Wicked star and the Black Widow starlet can be smooching each other.
While conversing with Pedestrian, Bailey spilled beans on why he and Johansson kissed each other.
He was asked what prompted him to kiss his co-star, “Extreme desire,” Johansson responded, adding, “Uncontrollable desire.”
Johansson and Bailey then say together, “To share our chapstick.”
“She lost a bit of colour on her lips so she wanted to borrow some of mine,” Bailey said jokingly.
“Yeah, I saw him from across the room and I said, ‘That colour will match my dress!’” Johansson quipped.
She went on to say, “We all really love one another, we have such a wonderful, warm cast and like we said, we’ve shared some great memories and when you’re sharing such a huge achievement, it’s better to do it with your friends.
The Lucy starlet continued, “We all have a lot of love for each other, so it was really exciting to reunite on the red carpet time and again… and the chapstick thing.”
To note, Jurassic World Rebirth was in theaters July 2 and Johansson also stars in The Phoenician Scheme, in theaters now.