Orlando Bloom reconnects with Kim Kardashian after Katy Perry breakup   

Orlando Bloom made the first public appearance with Kim Kardashian after cutting ties with longtime girlfriend Katy Perry.
To attend the high-profile wedding function of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, the 48-year-old arrived in Venice on Thursday, June 26th.
Upon his arrival in Italy, Bloom appeared beaming with joy as he warmly greeted the SKIMS founder, accompanied by her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner.
During the outing, the Pirates of the Caribbean star opted for a black tank, which he paired with matching shorts.
Notably, the mom-of-four wore a black Balenciaga skirt and bandeau top. She completed her look with an unzipped jacket and sunglasses.
According to media reports, the father-of-one attended the star-studded wedding nuptials solo as he parted ways with Perry.
The couple, who was romantically connected since 2016, grabbed headlines on Wednesday, June 25th, due to their alleged breakup.
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry officially part ways:
As per an exclusive report by Us Weekly, Perry and Bloom officially called it quits after spending nearly 10 years together.
The tabloid also noted that despite their sensational breakup, they continued to remain "amicable" for the well-being of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom relationship timeline:
A year before the arrival of their five-old daughters, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019.
As of now, neither the actor nor the singer has publicly confirmed their possible split.