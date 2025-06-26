Dua Lipa lights up Anfield Stadium with show-stopping performance: Watch

The 'Training Season' crooner began her third ongoing concert tour, Radical Optimism, in November last year

Dua Lipa has taken over Liverpool's Anfield Stadium after her headline-grabbing performances in Wembley.

The Levitating crooner, who is currently on her Radical Optimism tour in the UK, concluded her Liverpool performances on June 25th, Wednesday.

Shortly after her show-stopping musical shows, Dua turned to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 26th, to share the never-before-seen glimpses into her recent shows.

"LIVERPOOL ENERGY!!!!! NIGHT 2 AT ANFIELD," she penned the heartfelt caption beside her post.

Dua Lipa gives subtle nod to her glam artist after concluding Liverpool shows:

The 29-year-old Albanian singer-songwriter also subtly nodded to her makeup artist, who created magical looks for the singer throughout her sold-out shows, saying, "Tour glam with @yslbeauty of!!!"

Dua performed two nights in a row at Anfield Stadium on June 24 and 25, after her performances in Wembley, London, where she delivered her iconic renditions in front of over 150,000 fans.

During her London shows, she was accompanied by the English band Jamiroquai to perform their best-selling song, Virtual Insanity.

She also surprised her fans by calling out Charlie XCX on stage to promote her newly released song, 360.

Where will Dua Lipa perform next:

Dua Lipa will next perform in Dublin on Friday, July 4th, after her performances in Wembley and Liverpool. 

The One Kiss hitmaker commenced her third ongoing concert tour, Radical Optimism, on November 5th, 2024, and is set to wrap up the shows on December 5th, 2025, in Mexico City. 

Through this concert tour, the critically acclaimed musician has been promoting her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which she released in 2024.  

