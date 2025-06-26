Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone has collaborated with Poor Things filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos for the fourth time with their upcoming film, Bugonia.

Focus Features released the official trailer of the new comedy-science fiction movie on Thursday, June 26th, on their official YouTube channel.

Bugonia marked the fourth collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos, as they previously worked together on their iconic movies, The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness.

'Bugonia' synopsis: 

In one-minute-thirty-seven minutes of the viral teaser, two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.

In addition to Stone, the teaser also starred Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone as leading characters.

The trailer kicked off with Plemons’ role, Teddy Gatz, in a beekeeper's uniform, surrounded by the insects, as he says in a voiceover, "It all starts with something magnificent: a flower, then a honey bee. The workers gather pollen for the queen."

"But the bees, they're dying," Teddy noted before adding, "And that's the way they planned it: to make us the same as the bees."

However, the CEO's role has been portrayed by Stone in the new movie. 

According to the media reports, the forthcoming film is co-produced by Stone and Lanthimos, as well as Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

'Bugonia' release dates:  

Bugonia will be released across theatres on October 31st, 2025. 

