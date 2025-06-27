Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival

Olivia Rodrigo has made a surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival after leaving her NYC apartment.
The Grammy winner revealed that she won’t be offended if her fans swear at Glastonbury Festival this weekend.
As per Daily Star, she shared, “I really like how British people swear a lot more than Americans. I feel like there is a lot of loving name calling, I really like that and wish we would adapt that in America.”
The bad idea right? hitmaker secured a spot at the Glastonbury Festival at a young age of 22. She is set to perform at BST Hyde Park in London on Friday, June 27.
After landing the major gig, Olivia said, “Headlining Glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. I love the UK and I am so thankful they wanted to have me at this festival.”
She added, “I plan on playing many UK shows in my life. I’ve been writing songs since I was five years old. Just gibberish, stuff about getting lost in the grocery store. The first one I finessed was called Naive Girl and I put it on my Instagram.”
On the work front, Olivia is busy on Guts World tour, which will conclude on July 1, 2025.