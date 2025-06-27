Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day

Justin Bieber posts adorable picture of son Jack Blues Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day

Justin Bieber has changed his social media username after dropping 12 posts in a single day.

On Thursday, June 26, the Never Say Never hitmaker, 31, shared an Instagram carousel of his baby son Jack Blues and revealed his new username, “@lilbieber.”

Shortly after debuting new username, he posted a screenshot of text exchange with a friend, Rory Karmer.

In the shared post, Rory texted the music icon, “Today is my dad's birthday. I was at the park and I was reflecting thinking about him and I said dad give me a sign, show up in the form of a pheasant and I kid you not about 10 to 15 minutes later I got the sign. Thank you God, thank you Jesus.”

The Instagram post was accompanied by a caption which read, “@rorykramer HBD senior Kramer.”

Taking a hilarious dig at himself, Justin added, “One thing I know about Rory’s dad is he always stood on business.”

His pal commented, “@526rocky always stood on business !!! He loved you and always enjoyed his time with you…Jason !”

Meanwhile, in another post he shared two snapshots of himself and Jack.

To note, Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed Jack in August 2024.

Read more : Entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicole Peltz missed out David Beckham 50th birthday celebration in May
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo's successful Guts World tour is set to conclude next month
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
The 'F1: The Movie' star was last seen at the film's European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour announced the news in a staff meeting
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Blake Lively accused her 'It Ends With Us'costar, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment in December last year
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on why she relates to her dad's struggles
Hailie Jade talked about the challenges of raising her first born baby, son Elliot Marshall McClintock
Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
Brad Pitt's new film 'F1' was premiered in June this year
Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Wicked star and the Black Widow starlet can be smooching each other on premiere of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
'The Amazing Spider-Man' starlet's new film 'Bugonia' will premiere in theaters on Halloween this year
Orlando Bloom reconnects with Kim Kardashian after Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom reconnects with Kim Kardashian after Katy Perry breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were romantically connected since 2016
Dua Lipa lights up Anfield Stadium with show-stopping performance: Watch
Dua Lipa lights up Anfield Stadium with show-stopping performance: Watch
The 'Training Season' crooner began her third ongoing concert tour, Radical Optimism, in November last year
Priyanka Chopra calls out viral ‘fake quote’ linked to her: ‘not me’
Priyanka Chopra calls out viral ‘fake quote’ linked to her: ‘not me’
The ‘Citadel’ actress Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on fake content attributed to her