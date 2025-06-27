Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day

Justin Bieber has changed his social media username after dropping 12 posts in a single day.
On Thursday, June 26, the Never Say Never hitmaker, 31, shared an Instagram carousel of his baby son Jack Blues and revealed his new username, “@lilbieber.”
Shortly after debuting new username, he posted a screenshot of text exchange with a friend, Rory Karmer.
In the shared post, Rory texted the music icon, “Today is my dad's birthday. I was at the park and I was reflecting thinking about him and I said dad give me a sign, show up in the form of a pheasant and I kid you not about 10 to 15 minutes later I got the sign. Thank you God, thank you Jesus.”
The Instagram post was accompanied by a caption which read, “@rorykramer HBD senior Kramer.”
Taking a hilarious dig at himself, Justin added, “One thing I know about Rory’s dad is he always stood on business.”
His pal commented, “@526rocky always stood on business !!! He loved you and always enjoyed his time with you…Jason !”
Meanwhile, in another post he shared two snapshots of himself and Jack.
To note, Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed Jack in August 2024.