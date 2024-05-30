Entertainment

Selena Gomez reveals her plans for next tour

Selena Gomez last toured in 2016 for her album Revival

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Selena Gomez is not planning to tour anytime soon again.

The Only Murders in the Building shared that even though performing for her fans makes her happy but it can be “draining” at the end of the day.

She told Times on Wednesday, "Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together,” adding, "It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people that you’re payin.”

Selena, 31, last toured in 2016 for her hit album Revival.

In the same conversation, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum also reflected on her mental health issues and shared that she is more selective now when it comes to making friends.

The Rare Beauty founder explained, “You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that.”

“It’s a cliché, but girls are mean,” Selena continued, “It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area—and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong. I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two (expletive) about what I do."

