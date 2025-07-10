5 iconic Oscar looks of Hollywood A-listers that created waves on the internet

The Oscars red carpet is known for brining the most iconic, timeless and glamorous looks of the fashion industry into one place.
From daring designs to elegance pieces, only a few Oscars dresses have left a lasting impact.
Let's take a walk down the memory lane and revisit some of the most jaw-dropping looks, which left an unforgettable mark on the industry and pop culture.
Rihanna in Alaïa, 2023:
Back in 2023, Rihanna made a grand entrance at the 95th Academy Awards with her most iconic look till date.
The Don’t Stop the Music singer donned a sheer, latex halter top a black bottom from Alaïa.
At the star-studded event, Rihanna performed her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Zendaya in Valentino Couture, 2022:
Zendaya set pulses racing at 2022 Oscars with a show-stopping Valentino Couture ensemble, that turned out to be one of the evening's most unforgettable looks.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress paired up the cropped white button-up shirt with a silver sequined skirt.
Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior Couture, 2013:
Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior Couture look became the talk of the town in 2013 after she made headlines for a dramatic tumble up the stairs while accepting the award.
The Hunger Games star completed her chic look with hair tied in a bun and a delicate necklace.
Céline Dion in Christian Dior, 1999:
To this day, Céline Dion’s look from the 71st Academy Awards in 1999 continues to be iconic!"
The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker looked graceful in Christian Dior dress, featuring backward tuxedo and top hat.
Natalie Portman in Dior, 2020:
Natalie Portman raised the bar for award show fashion in 2020 with her gorgeous Dior ensemble.
The Black Swan star opted for a dazzling gown with a matching cape embroidered with the names of snubbed female directors.